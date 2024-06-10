Rihanna shows off her short natural curls ahead of the Fenty Hair launch

Rihanna has been seen rocking some fun wigs over the years, but we may see the singer wearing her natural hair more. After announcing that her newest venture, Fenty Hair, will be launching on June 13, Rih Rih spent a day in New York City with her fun short curls on display.

Rihanna looked amazing with her natural hair

Photos of Rih with her natural curls quickly went viral. She looked effortlessly cool with a black bra underneath a gray tank top, black pants, clear heels, and a vintage John Galliano fur coat from 1998. She accessorized with hoop earrings, black sunglasses, and a Louis Vuitton x Stephen Sprouse purse.



It was likely a calculated decision for Rihanna. When she first announced the launch of her product, fans were giving her heat in the comments for wearing a wig in her promotional content.



Rih announced the news last week, wearing her hair in a light blonde pixie wig. “You know how much switching my hair up matters to me,” she wrote in the caption. “I’ve had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural - so I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need! It’s time to play and get stronger by the style.”





The business venture for Rihanna comes during her new life as a mother. She and A$AP Rocky welcomed their second child, a son named Riot Rose, in August 2023, after welcoming their first son RZA Athelston in May 2022.

While she is clearly enjoying her time as a businesswoman, fans are desperately begging for new music. “Drop an album and I’ll see about some shampoo,” reads the most-liked comment under her announcement.

Rih has been teasing new music since 2019 to no avail and seems to get a kick out of trolling her relentless fans. She was recently spotted wearing a shirt that said “I’m Retired (and this is as dressed up as I get).”

It would be interesting to see what kind of music Rih puts out - if she ever does decide to release new music. The mom has opened up in interviews about how much motherhood has changed her, including the way that she dresses. “I had my nipples out, I had my panties out. It’s going to sound hypocritical but - oh s**t - because I did so much s**t in my life. As a mom, and as an evolved young lady - emphasis on young - there are just things that I just feel like I would never do,” she told Vogue at a FENTY event.