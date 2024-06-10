Young Miko debuts shocking new hair color

Summer is just days away, and Young Miko has new hair to spend her days in the sun with. On Monday, the Puerto Rican rapper shared a gallery of photos on her Instagram where she has 7.2 million followers, debuting red hair.





Miko’s fans and friends are going wild with the post, gaining over 1 million likes in two hours. “AMOOOOOO AMO AMOOOO,” singercommented. “NOBODY MOVE,” wrote journalist. Another fan compared the red look to“It’s giving ARIEL,” they commented.

Miko’s blue eyes pop with the new hair, and from the sweet smile she has on her face, she is enjoying the new look. Also on full display were her intricate tattoos; the artist has sleeves on both arms. The singer is not only a fan of tattoos but used to be a tattoo artist.



The Puerto Rican has been known for her blonde locks over the years

It’s a surprising decision for Miko, whose real name is María Victoria Ramírez de Arellano Cardona. The singer has been rocking blonde hair for the last couple of years. The red is a little closer to her natural hair color which seems to be brown. We could see it become her new signature color if she finds out that redheads are the ones that actually have all the fun.

The new hair comes before her upcoming THE XOXO TOUR 2024, which kicks off on July 31 at the Fillmore Auditorium in Denver, CO. If she keeps the hair, fans will get to see the singer hit the stage with her exciting new hair color at 19 cities across the country.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour includes shows at San Jose Civic in San Jose, CA (August 6), Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater (August 15), and The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City (August 27).