Jennifer Lopez praised Ben Affleck’s Spanish speaking skills: ‘I get very self-conscious’

Jennifer Lopez praised Ben Affleck’s Spanish speaking skills while promoting her new movie The Mother. Lopez, 53, told Access Hollywood her husband “really loves speaking Spanish.”

“Yeah, really great Spanish,” the singer and actress said. “He spent time in Mexico when he was a kid, and so, he loves the culture, and he loves the people, and he loves speaking Spanish.”

“He learned it then, and he’s kind of kept it up his whole life and really loves speaking Spanish,” she continued.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the premiere of “The Flash” held at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on June 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

“I get very self-conscious because I didn’t grow up in Puerto Rico, you know what I mean?” Lopez added. “I speak Spanish, and I know Spanish. I know Spanish well, but I still get self-conscious – not him!”

Spanish is Affleck’s second language, but still, people get surprised to hear his fluency. Recently a video of him speaking Spanish during an interview in Spain went viral on TikTok.

Lopez and Affleck’s love story has been closely followed for 20 years. Although they initially met back in 2002, it was just now that they found each other again. Their rekindled romance is a true testament to the power of love. They announced their engagement in April 2022, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for this beautiful couple.