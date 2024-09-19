George Clooney is reportedly encouraging Brad Pitt to move out of the United States

Following his separation from Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt has reportedly had minimal communication with his children, resulting in significant emotional distress. Compounding this situation, his daughter Shiloh recently removed her last name without informing him. The actor's inability to reconnect with his children may contribute to his desire to relocate from the United States to Europe.

Brad Pitt reportedly contemplates relocating with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon. This move could significantly distance him from his children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne. "Brad has considered L.A. home for so long, it's where his production company is based and so much of his real estate, plus he's always felt like it was the best place to connect with his kids and give them some stability," a source told Life & Style. "But sadly, he's rarely able to see them these days, which is heartbreaking for him."

© Getty Images Brad Pitt, star of the upcoming 'F1' movie, arrives in the paddock with girlfriend Ines de Ramon during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit on July 7, 2024, in Northampton, United Kingdom.

Clooney is apparently encouraging his friend to start a new chapter of his life in Europe. "George has been raving to him about how much better living full-time in Europe is and has convinced him it's easy enough to run a production company from overseas," the insider says. And Pitt might take George's advice on starting a new life, especially as he's rumored to propose to Ines and settle down with her.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Brad Pitt and George Clooney attend the Los Angeles Premiere of The Apple Original Film "Wolfs" at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 18, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

"Brad loves France and Italy and has spent a lot of time in the U.K. as well, so the whole idea of dumping his life in America for a fresh start is beyond appealing," the source informed.

Does Brad Pitt blame Angelina Jolie for the situation with his children?

After it was revealed that Shiloh had started the legal process to drop her paternal surname as soon as she turned 18, Brad was devastated. "Shiloh did not give her father a heads-up about her decision, and he was blindsided," a second insider revealed. "He's absolutely heartbroken. Of all the kids, he was always closest to Shiloh and unaware their relationship had changed."

© GrosbyGroup Brad Pitt and twins leave Tokyo at Haneda International Airport, Japan - 30 Jul 2013

Another insider noted that Brad "feels Angie has slowly but surely turned their children against him."

"Brad believes she absolutely influenced their decisions to distance themselves from him," the person said.

Zahara Jolie was the first to drop her father's last name in November 2023. She debuted as a new Alpha Kappa Alpha member and introduced herself by shouting, “My name is Zahara Marley Jolie!” Most recently, Vivienne, who worked as Angelina’s assistant for The Outsiders, was listed on the Playbill as “Vivienne Jolie.”

The actor has also denied the actress's allegations about his alleged "history of physical abuse" toward her and that he became violent toward his children during the flight that sparked their split in 2016.