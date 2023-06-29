Paulo Dybala and Oriana Sabatini are very active figures on social media, and they love sharing fragments of their life. They currently reside in Italy, a place which has been their home since the 29-year-old soccer player began playing for the Roma team. They both don’t miss the opportunity to share a behind-the-scenes look at their professions or join funny challenges ranging from dancing complex choreographies to confessing some of their intimacies as a couple.

Recently, both have documented their vacation in New York, where they took a break from their busy work schedules. The trip has been full of romance and epic adventures like a helicopter ride through the sky of “The Big Apple.” Check out photos from the famous couples’ escapades.

