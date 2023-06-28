Ivanka Trump hangs out with David Guetta on a yacht in Ibiza

Ivanka Trump is spending part of her summer in Spain. She appeared on some photos alongside her husband Jared Kushner and their friend David Guetta, as the three spent some time on a lavish yacht in Ibiza.

©GrosbyGroup



Ivanka wore sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun

Ivanka and Jared joined Guetta on a yacht, as they spent some hours in the sun and by the beach. Ivanka wore a white beach dress with a brown tote and some sunglasses. Underneath, she had on a one piece bathing suit of different shades of blue.

©GrosbyGroup



Ivanka and David Guetta

A photo showed her aboard a yacht, talking to Guetta, who wore a red bathing suit.

Over the weekend, Ivanka and Jared also spent time with Guetta, attending a party where he was the DJ. Ivanka shared various clips and photos on her Instagram, showing her enjoying Guetta’s set.

Ivanka has shared some of the fun she’s had over the course of her trip on Instagram, where she shared multiple photos and videos of her trip with her husband.

Ivanka and Jared’s trip to Spain follows various trips that the pair has taken over the course of the past year. It appears like Ivanka has visited Poland, Morocco, London, Prague, Utah, Egypt, Qatar, Paris, and Jerusalem within a span of months. Last week, she was photographed surfing in Costa Rica.

Her trips have all been made following her decision to put politics in the backseat and focus on her family life. “I love my father very much,” she wrote in November of last year, when Donald Trump decided to run for president a second time. “This time around, I’m choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family,” she said.

