Ivanka Trump’s touching message for Jared Kushner on Father’s Day

Ivanka Trump, who has been very active on social media in recent months, took to Instagram to publicly wish her husband, Jared Kushner and her father, Donald Trump, a Happy Father’s Day.

The 41-year-old former first daughter of the U.S. shared a post with several family portraits and photos of her husband with her kids. She wrote on the post, “Happy Father’s Day, Jared! Today and every day, the kids and I celebrate the incredible father and loving partner you are. Thank you for the countless ways you fill our lives with joy, guidance, and boundless love 💙✨🥰”

Ivanka also took the opportunity to give a special mention to her father, former U.S. President Donald Trump. On her Instagram stories, she shared four photos of her husband and father together, all of which appeared to have been taken during her dad’s presidential time at the White House. In one photo, Jared is seen showing something to Donald Trump on his mobile phone, while another shows the two of them seemingly on an airplane together.

In one of the photos, Ivanka wrote, “Two incredible fathers in one photo!! Happy Father’s Day to you both!” In another photo, she also made a joke about the two of them wearing the same tie to work, adding laughter emojis.

©Ivanka Trump





Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are proud parents to three children: Arabella, 11; Joseph, 9; and Theodore, 7. As a symbol of their love and commitment, Ivanka embraced Orthodox Judaism when she married Jared in 2009, and together they have chosen to raise their children in the same faith.

Despite the recent federal indictment of Donald Trump, the family celebrated the bat mitzvah of Ivanka’s eldest child, 13-year-old Arabella. The memorable party was hosted at the Trump National Doral Miami, a prestigious golf club and resort nestled in South Florida. Every one looked stunning for this occassion, including Ivanka who channeled the princess of wales.