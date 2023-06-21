Ivanka Trump embraces her ‘surfer girl’ persona

Ivanka Trump is fully embracing the Miami lifestyle. In a new Instagram post, Ivanka shared a photo of herself on the beach, carrying her own surfboard.

The post shows her having a great time, smiling for the camera and carrying her pink and white surfboard under her arm. She wears her blonde hair loose and has on a black one piece bathing suit that shows off some of her stomach. “Soaking up the Summer Solstice,” she captioned the post, adding various beach emojis.

Ivanka’s most recent Instagram posts are all about her family. Most recently, she shared a Father’s Day tribute where she praised her husband’s work as a father. The photos show Jared Kushner accompanied by his children, showing him carrying and playing with them in various stages of their lives together.

“Happy Father’s Day, Jared!” she wrote. “Today and every day, the kids and I celebrate the incredible father and loving partner that you are. Thank you for the countless ways you fill our lives with joy, guidance, and boundless love.”

Ivanka’s previous post was a celebration of her father’s birthday. The message came in following Donald Trump’s arraignment and read as a form of support. “You are the most incredible father,” reads the post. “Wishing you a year filled with the happiness you deserve.”

