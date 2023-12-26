Shakira has always expressed her pride for her hometown of Barranquilla, Colombia, and has brought great joy to her fellow Colombians. In a heartwarming gesture, the city has honored her with a 21.3-foot (6.50-meter) bronze statue.

During a special ceremony, the sculpture was unveiled on December 26th in the presence of Shakira’s parents, Mr. William Mebarak and Mrs. Nidia Ripoll. The “Ojos Así” interpreter wrote along with the images: “It makes me so happy to share this with my parents.”

The figure, which shows the Colombian with her famous hip movement, is located on the emblematic Malecón del Río in the well-known “Capital of the Atlantic.” The sculpture, weighing six tons, is accompanied by a plaque that exalts the singer’s career and her philanthropic work. “A heart that composes, hips that do not lie, an unmatched talent, a voice that moves masses and feet that march for the good of children and humanity,” it reads.

Shakira’s parents unveiled the singer’s sculpture in Barranquilla

The statue represents the iconic belly dance, which symbolizes “the waves of the sea and the river,” while the raised arms and hands clasped vertically “represent the reach of transcendence.” The sculpture was made by the artist Yino Marqués in the La Paz neighborhood, with the support of students and District School of Arts graduates.

Her proud parents

The singer shared photographs of her parents, who seemed to be in good spirits. In the past year, Mr. Mebarak has been struggling with severe health issues and has been in and out of the hospital. In June, he underwent a delicate surgery at the age of 92, but thankfully he emerged victorious. On the other hand, the singer’s mother, Mrs. Nidia, who is 73 years old, had suffered from a thrombosis in her leg. However, it appears that she has now recovered from it.

The statue of the singer on the city’s boardwalk is a tribute to her career.

Shakira’s parents represented her at the ceremony, where they unveiled a sculpture that serves as a symbol of the pride the residents of Barranquilla felt towards the singer and her contributions to the world. The singer’s brothers also attended the event, as confirmed by Shakira herself.