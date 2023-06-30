Joseph Baena reveals how his father Arnold Schwarzenegger has impacted his fitness

Joseph Beana and Arnold Schwarzenegger have managed to form a beautiful relationship. In a new podcast appearance, Baena talked about his phisique and his interest in fitness and bodybuilding, something that he’s discovered along his life and something that he shares with his father.

In an appearance on the Unwaxed podcast, Baena discussed his fitness journey and his struggles with his body image. “I was actually really chubby in high school. Like really overweight. Going from middle school to high school that transition period, no one looks good,” he said. Baena explained that he got into swimming, which helped him lose weight. In college, he started lifting weights.

He said that he felt self-conscious about his body, which pushed him to continue to work out. He also mentioned the important influence that his father had and how he didn’t want Schwarzenegger to think that he was someone who spent all of his time partying. “I also have to point out that my relationship with my dad, it took a little while for me and him to get really close and I can joke around with him. And talk about anything. Because I grew up with my mom and was just always nervous. I didn’t want him to think bad of me and be like, ‘Oh, like what the heck is this guy doing?’ He’s partying all the time or anything like that,” he said.

Baena is the son of Mildred Baena, Schwarzenegger’s housekeeper, with whom he had an affair with. Understandably, father and son took some time to get to know each other and spend more time together.

Most recently, Baena was present at the premiere of “FUBAR,” Schwarzenegger’s new Netflix series.