Salma Hayek congratulates Jennifer Lopez on her birthday: ‘Keep on Shining, Girl’

Today is Jennifer Lopez’s 54th birthday and Salma Hayek Pinault shared the sweetest throwback photo to celebrate JLo’s special day. ‘La Diva del Bronx’ has received thousands of congratulations, but this one is an iconic one.

From one Latina superstar to another, Hayek decided to dig into her vintage photo album, and as always, she didn’t disappoint with her choice. She can definitely read the future. It’s a photo with Bennifer!! The ‘Frida’ actress posted a photo that features herself smiling with Lopez, Ben Affleck, Susan Sarandon, Gael García Bernal, Ed Limato, and more Hollywood A-listers.

“Happy birthday @jlo!🎂💐🥳Last night, out of the blue, I found this picture. I guess it meant I had to share it on your special day,” Hayek wrote.

She also looked back at the duo’s early days of fame. “It made me think back to a time when they said we wouldn’t make it. Then they said we wouldn’t last 😂😂😂. Keep shining chica and keep enjoying every second of it!”

Lopez replied in the comment section with emojis: “🤍🤍🤍🥳.” Fans also reacted, “Latin legends!!!,” “Two Queens,” “Latin Icons,”and many more sweet complements. Both actresses are part of a generation that opened the doors for many other Latinas in Hollywood.

In the photo below, Lopez and Hayek attended the 12th Annual IFP/WestIndependent Spirit Awards on March 22, 1997. They do have a special relationship that goes back more than 20 years.

©GettyImages



