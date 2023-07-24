Mathilde Pinault shows us how to rock a lace-style look

Mathilde, who is the daughter of renowned businessman François-Henri Pinault, who is Salma Hayek’s husband and owns the fashion conglomerate Kering, which includes brands like Gucci and Saint Laurent, exuded elegance and sophistication in a trendy lace style. She wore an exquisite design from Giambattista Valli’s Resort 2024 collection. The Paris-based Italian designer is known for his unmistakable femininity-focused aesthetic, and Mathilde was no exception when she donned one of their creations. She perfectly embodied the brand’s timeless allure in that captivating ensemble.

©GettyImages



Mathilde Pinault with Giambattista Valli

Lace, a timeless trend in the fashion world, dominated Mathilde’s look at the Giambattista Valli Fall/Winter 2023 Haute Couture show. It was a perfect choice for her to express her individuality and personality, as she let the dress speak for itself with minimal accessories (zero jewelry), a pair of rhinestone sandals and a small white handbag.

Mathilde Pinault and her personal style

The art of makeup and hairstyling has always been crucial in completing any look, and Mathilde chose two talented professionals to enhance her style on this occasion. With makeup done by Charlotte Prevelos, her face radiated freshness and luminosity, highlighting her natural features and youthfulness through a palette of peachy tones with subtle pearlescent finishes to achieve a radiant skin effect.

For her hairstyle, Mathilde worked with stylist Laurie Zanoletti, who perfectly complemented her image by giving her a chic and contemporary look that made her stand out—a long bang styled to the side and subtle waves that looked flawless in her long mane.

©GettyImages



Mathilde Pinault at the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture 24 : Photocall

Mathilde’s upbringing as the daughter of the renowned businessman François-Henri Pinault has immersed her in the world of art and fashion, shaping her intrinsic sense of style, elegance, and confidence. These qualities not only define her character but also establish her as a relevant and captivating figure in her own right.