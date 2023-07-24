Salma Hayek shares adorable pool pics with her husband François-Henri Pinault

Salma Hayek is having an incredible summer. Over the past months, she’s shared various photos and updates of her summer, this time, sharing a photo of herself and her husband François-Henri Pinault playfully enjoying their time in the water.

The photo is a part of Hayek’s latest Instagram post, and shows Hayek in a pink one piece bathing suit. She smiles at the camera as she holds on to her husband’s shoulders. Other photos on the post show Hayek having fun in the water and making some funny faces for the camera. “Enjoyed the blessings of the sun, water, and love,” she captioned the post.

Hayek has recently spoken up about her career and the opportunity of working in prestigious TV shows like “The White Lotus,” created by her friend Mike White. She said that while she loves him and had the best time working with him on the film “Beatriz at Dinner,” she’s wary of starring on TV shows since they keep her apart from her family and 15 year old daughter Valentina. “I would do anything with Mike. I have a fantasy of acting with Mike. We're so good together,” she said in the podcast “Let’s Talk Off Camera.” “Oh, he's a fantastic actor. We're very funny together. He's a very, very dear friend.”

Despite the excitement of taking on a new project, she said she’d find it “too hard” to be away from her home for so long. “I can't, even though I'm trying to carve out more space,” she said. “I can't like say, 'OK, bye. I'm gonna do a series. See you in three months, in four months.' I just can't.”

Valentina is Hayek’s only daughter, and has accompanied her mother at various events and award shows, including the Oscars and a Time Gala where Hayek was honored as one of the most influential people in the world. The two have a close bond, with Valentina harboring dreams of following in her mother’s footsteps and becoming and actress.