Salma Hayek looks like a rockstar at the BRIT Awards after party

Salma Hayek looked stunning at her most recent appearance at an awards show. Hayek was a guest and a presenter at the BRIT Awards, wearing an all black and leather ensemble, which she capped off with a leather jacket for the after party.

Hayek at the BRIT Awards

Hayek wore a stunning dress with a leather skirt and some platform heels. She accesorized the look with a stunning necklace and striking make up. She was accompanied by her husband, François-Henri Pinault, who wore a traditional suit and paired itwith a navy sweater.

For the after party, Hayek added an edge to the look by putting on a leather jacket, which perfectly matched her evening’s look.

Hayek and her husband François-Henri Pinault

Hayek was one of the evening’s presenters, taking inspiration from her latest film, “Magic Mike’s Last Dance”. As she entered the stage, she was flanked by two shirtless buff guys. She took a minute to appreciate the guys next to her and presented the award for Best Pop/R&B album, which went to Harry Styles.

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” was released last week. It co-stars Channing Tatum and follows him as he gets entangled with Hayek’s character and travels to London to put up a show of male dancers. “There was chemistry,” said Hayek of her relationship with Tatum in the film. “You can’t fabricate it -- you can’t. The camera decides what couples work and not work.”