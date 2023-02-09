Salma Hayek goes preppy in London: Check out her Gucci look

Salma Hayek has been very busy promoting her latest film ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance,’ looking absolutely stunning in the process. During her recent interviews in London, the Hollywood star decided to go for a preppy and comfortable look.

The actress wore a blue and red ensemble, which included a plaid blazer over a matching Gucci pussybow sweater. Salma completed the look with bootcut jeans and black boots, using minimal jewelry and soft natural makeup.

The talented star has proven to have the best style and she is not afraid to have fun with fashion. For the premiere of the film in Miami Beach, Salma wore a netted bikini gown covered in embroidered flowers, paired with black underwear, gold high heels and a green handbag. She also accessorized the look with chunky jewelry and a high ponytail.

Salma has also detailed some of her experiences on the set of ‘Magic Mike,’ revealing that she became fast friends with the cast. “By the end of the movie they all came to the house,” she said to People, “They were all hanging out with me. Then [her husband] François was saying, ‘You’re right, they’re adorable, they’re lovely.’”

She went on to explain that her husband “is not a jealous man,“ adding that she “used to call him all the time [from set] and say, ‘Oh my God, I feel so bad,’ because I had this predisposition about how the guys, the strippers were going to be. But they’re not. They’re lovely. They’re such great guys. And [my husband] goes, ‘Oh God, you’re becoming best friends with the strippers, aren’t you?’ And I said, ‘Yes!’”