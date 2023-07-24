Jennifer Lopez celebrates her 54th birthday by posing in lingerie

Happy birthday Jennifer Lopez! The multi-talented superstar rang in her birthday in spectacular style —per usual! As she added another year to her age, JLo showed the world that age is just a number, and she continues to shine brighter than ever.

Although Lopez needs to share more details about her birthday festivities, she took to social media to share a BTS snap of her getting ready to celebrate. The queen of entertainment appears standing in front of a rack of clothes while on her lingerie.

The sexy yet chic photo shows Jennifer in a white lace bra and a printed silk coverup gown. “Getting ready to celebrate 🎂🎉,” she captioned her post.

A month of celebrations

July 17th marked the first anniversary of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tying the knot and officially becoming husband and wife.

Their whirlwind romance has been a rollercoaster ride of emotions. From their iconic early 2000s romance to their rekindled love story, JLo, and Ben have shown that sometimes, love finds its way back, stronger than ever.

The stars marked their anniversary with a special family lunch at the famous Beverly Hills Hotel. Their children joined them for an enjoyable outing in a classic seafoam Ford Bronco jeep, basking in the sunshine.

The couple then continued celebrating at the iconic Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

The following day, Lopez decided to share the heartfelt lyrics of her latest song, “Midnight Trip to Vegas,” in a rare edition of her newsletter, “On the JLo.”

The song pays homage to their spontaneous Sin City wedding, and a touching video featured in the post shows Jennifer singing the lyrics makeup-free to show her purest self.

The verse she sings recounts the moment they decided to tie the knot in Las Vegas, beautifully capturing the essence of their love with the lyrics “Then you whispered in my ear / Said let’s get out of here / We can disappear tonight,” says Lopez. “What about a / Midnight trip to Vegas / Just me and you baby / Throw the kids in the back / Of the pink Cadillac / And us in the bathroom changing,” she continues.