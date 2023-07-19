Jennifer Lopez steps out in Beverly Hills in gorgeous red dress

Jennifer Lopez stunned while out for lunch in Beverly Hills. The singer and actress was photographed as she left the Ivy, an upscale restaurant, while wearing an all red outfit.

©GrosbyGroup



Jennifer Lopez in Beverly Hills

Lopez wore a red and long dress that she paired with sunglasses, golden heels and a matching red snakeskin purse. She wore her hair in a bun and tied the look together with some golden hoop earrings and sunglasses.

©GrosbyGroup



Jennifer Lopez in Beverly Hills

Lopez recently shared an Instagram post where she reminisced about her one year wedding anniversary to Ben Affleck. The post showed her in a glittery top and revealed followers of her newsletter On The JLo would have a special surprise related to her upcoming record. “One year since our Midnight Trip To Vegas...” reads the caption. “Go to On The JLo for a special surprise.”

The newsletter revealed a snippet of a new song, including lyrics and a clip of herself singing. “Then you whispered in my ear / Said let’s get out of here / We can disappear tonight,” said Lopez. “What about a / Midnight trip to Vegas / Just me and you baby / Throw the kids in the back / Of the pink Cadillac / And us in the bathroom changing.”

“Midnight trip to Vegas / Both our hearts are racin’ / I’ll pick you up late / We don’t have to wait / Yeah let’s do something crazy.”

The teaser is the first from Lopez’s upcoming record, “This is Me... Now,” a successor to a previous album that was inspired on Affleck and was titled “This is Me... Then.” Affleck and Lopez were initially engaged in November of 2002. Years later, in 2021, they rekindled their relationship.

Related Video: Beyoncé, Zendaya, Naomi Campbell and more support Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton collection Loading the player...