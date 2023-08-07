Sandra Bullock’s partner Bryan Randall dies at 57: what is ALS?

Sad news came Monday that Bryan Randall, the longtime partner of Sandra Bullock, has passed away after battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells controlling muscle movements.

The couple began dating in 2015

His family confirmed the news with People, saying he “passed away peacefully” on Saturday, August 5, after a three-year battle with ALS.

The 57-year-old photographer and former model decided to keep his journey private, which was respected by his loved ones. “Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private, and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request,” they said.

His family showed gratitude for the health professionals who became their “roommates.” “We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours,” they continued.

They went on to ask for privacy as they grieve and come to terms with saying goodbye.

Sandra and Bryan’s relationship

Bullock and Randall reportedly began dating in 2015 after he was hired to photograph her son Louis’ birthday party. They attended Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s wedding in 2015, but over the next couple of years, they kept a relatively low profile, with occasional sightings together captured by paparazzi. During this time, he became a co-parent to her adopted children, Louis and Laila.

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall 2017

In 2018, there were reports that the beautiful couple was still going strong. They were often seen attending events and spending time with Sandra’s children. The couple was always private, and per the family’s information, his diagnosis likely came sometime in 2020.

In 2021 Bullock gave a rare look into their lives while on Red Table Talk. She told hosts Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, he was “so happy” when she told him she was adopting Laila. “He was so happy, but he was scared. I’m a bulldozer. My life was already on the track, and here’s this beautiful human being who doesn’t want anything to do with my life but [was] the right human being to help me,” she said. “He’s the example that I would want my children to have,” Bullock added.



Bryan Randall carries Laila

In 2022 after touring for The Lost City, Bullock announced she was taking a break from acting to spend time with her “beautiful babies.” “I’m not retiring, just going to not spend time in front of the camera for a while,” she told PEOPLE. With news of his passing, Bullock was likely stepping back to also care for Randall.

What is ALS?

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. The challenging condition affects the nervous system’s ability to control muscle movements.

At its onset, ALS might show muscle weakness, twitching, or cramping. Speaking, swallowing, and even breathing can become difficult. As time passes, muscle wastage and loss of mobility can occur, eventually leading to paralysis.

While no cure exists, treatments focus on symptom management and enhancing the quality of life. Life expectancy varies, with an average survival of 2 to 5 years post-diagnosis, though some people live longer.

Efforts in ALS research and awareness continue as professionals seek a deeper understanding of the disease and improved treatments, ultimately aiming for a cure.

Rest in peace.