Ángela Aguilar and Nodal surprise fans with a PDA filled duet

Ángela Aguilar and Christian Nodal have been inseparable since confirming their relationship with HOLA! Americas and tying the knot two months later on July 24. Their devoted fans (and haters) have been following their every move on social media as they proudly show off their love, and enjoy one adventure after the next.

© @nodal

As two of the biggest singers in Regional Mexican music, they've been each other's biggest supporters at shows and have even shared the stage with stunning harmonies. Over the weekend, Nodal welcomed his new wife, surprising the audience in San Jose, California, with a beautiful performance of her song “Qué Agonía,” which she released with Yuridia on October 20, 2022.

Before the performance, Nodal told the audience that he and his band had rehearsed the song to make the moment with Angela perfect. He gave her the spotlight, joining in for a romantic duet. The couple shared sweet PDA to the excitement of fans, with affectionate hugs and kisses.

The 20-year-old rocked a darker look than usual, sporting a black leather jacket. Aguilar's fashion has been studied lately on recently with some social media users believing she is going in a more rock direction, comparing her to Nodal's ex-Cazzu.

It’s been a busy summer for the newlyweds, who have made headlines since June with their whirlwind relationship. They enjoyed a gorgeous honeymoon, celebrated Pepe Aguilar's birthday, and Mexican Independence Day, and have been enjoying life on the road as part of Nodal's Pal Cora Tour.

Next up is the Latin Grammys, where Aguilar is heading in with her first nomination for Album of the Year for Bolero. She shared the exciting news on Instagram, thanking the Academy. Her husband was in the comments, showing his support, writing in Spanish, "I'm so proud, my love, congratulations!! Well deserved."