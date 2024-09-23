Chris Hemsworth and Drew Barrymore reveal they were too nervous to introduce themselves to each other

Chris Hemsworth and Drew Barrymore are big fans of each other. The pair recently had a hilarious and sweet conversation at "The Drew Barrymore Show," where Hemsworth was promoting his new movie, "Transformers One."

© John Phillips Chris Hemsworth at the premiere of "Transformers One" in London

Barrymore opened up about the time when she saw him randomly and was too nervous to approach him and introduce herself. “Was this about 10 years ago?” asked Hemsworth. "Was it at a hair salon?" replied Barrymore.

“Yes!” said Hemsworth, prompting laughter from both of them. “This is hilarious,” he said. “I was getting my hair either tipped and blond-ed or darkened of something for a movie."

Barrymore revealed that she was aware of his presence the entire time, but was too starstruck to introduce herself. “I’m not kidding, I was too nervous to go up to you,” she said. “The whole hour or two I was sitting there I’m like, 'I just want to meet Chris Hemsworth. I just want to meet him and I want to say hello.’”

“I was thinking the same thing,” he said, prompting Barrymore to shout. “I was like, ‘She won’t know who I am and it will be awkward. I’d be like a crazy fan,'" he said.

Hemsworth opens up about his first date with Elsa Pataky

Hemsworth also opened up about his first date with his wife Elsa Pataky, revealing that the two were set up by their dialect coach. After Googling her, he said, "Yep, I'll have her phone number. She's pretty. And then we went out on a date and the rest is history."

Pataky made a strong first impression, arriving on the date on a motorcycle, something that set the stage for their adventurous relationship. Hemsworth says that it's something the two have passed down to their children, with all of them playing sports and remaining as active as possible.

The couple has been married for years and shares three children: India, Tristan, and Sasha.