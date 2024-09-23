Javier Bardem gushes over Penelope Cruz in his acceptance speech at San Sebastian Film Festival; ''To a woman I love'

It was an emotional evening at the San Sebastian Film Festival. Javier Bardem was the recipient of the Donostia Lifetime Achievement Award, which celebrates his lengthy and varied career, known for performances in films like "The Sea Inside," "Vicky Cristina Barcelona," "Skyfall," "No Country For Old Men," and much more. Upon taking the stage, Bardem honored his late mother and his wife, Penelope Cruz.

© Europa Press Entertainment Penelope Cruz and her mother Encarna Sanche watching Javier Bardem receive the festival's Lifetime Achievement award

Bardem was emotional upon entering the stage, where he was met with a rapturous standing ovation. He received the honor from his siblings, Monica and Carlos Bardem. As audience members stood up to clap, Bardem asked them jokingly to sit down so they could move on with the televised program.

He kicked off the speech by thanking his mother, the late actress Pilar Bardem, saying that he felt her presence in the room and that she was happy. He continued to thank his wife: "To a woman who I love and who I've shared a life with, I want to thank and give my deep gratitude for the human being you are," he said, as the camera cut to an emotional-looking Cruz.

"You can be responsible for life, the life of your children, the life of your family, your mother, your friends, the life of others, the many people that you don't know that you suffer for and you take care of, and undoubtedly the life of this gentleman who's here, who loves you and thanks you very much for it," he said.

More details about Bardem and Cruz's relationship

Bardem and Cruz married in 2010 and have known each other for most of their professional careers. They first met in 1992, while shooting the film "Jamon, Jamon." “There was obvious chemistry between us," said Bardem in an interview with GQ years later. "I mean, it’s all there on film; it’s like a document of our passion."

In 2008, they met again while making the film "Vicky Cristina Barcelona," kicking off their romantic relationship. They share two kids: Leo and Luna.