Christian Nodal and Ángela Aguilar look happy and in love at the Military Parade

Mexico's Independence Day was extra special for Ángela Aguilar and Christian Nodal, who decided to celebrate in style by attending the traditional military parade. After Nodal’s trip to Argentina for his daughter Inti’s birthday—whom he shares with his ex, singer Cazzu—the couple looked close and affectionate in Mexico City. They took their spot on the steps of the Zócalo, soaking in the patriotic atmosphere following the Grito de Independencia. Naturally, their appearance didn’t go unnoticed, and within minutes, photos of them went viral on social media.

© Getty Leonardo Aguilar, Angela Aguilar, and Christian Nodal attend the Military Civic Parade in the Zocalo in Mexico City, Mexico, on September 16, 2024

In recent months, Angela and Nodal have been busy with their careers, but Mexico's Independence Day gave them the perfect chance to enjoy some family time. The couple arrived at the Historic Center of Mexico City, where they watched the Zócalo festivities from the stands. Angela's brother, Leonardo Aguilar, was there next to the couple and their father, Pepe Aguilar, was also spotted sitting behind them.

Their appearance quickly drew media attention, with TVyNovelas capturing a brief statement from Nodal. "We are fine," he shared, mentioning it was his first time experiencing the traditional September 16th parade up close. Angela, however, kept a low profile, avoiding the cameras while Nodal smiled at the questions. Both dressed casually and wore sunglasses, opting for comfort during the outdoor celebration.

© Getty During part of the parade, military forces pledged allegiance to the newly elected President of Mexico Claudia Sheinbaum

Angela Aguilar's Latin Grammy nomination

© Getty

After the national holiday, Angela made the day even more special with a surprise free concert in Valle de Bravo, State of Mexico, featuring a repertoire of her hits. Although Nodal wasn’t present at the show, he appeared on stage screens during Angela’s performance of “Dime Cómo Quiere,” one of the night’s highlights.

After the holiday, she had more to celebrate with news that she was nominated for a Latin Grammy. She took to Instagram to share her excitement writing in Spanish, "Eternal thanks to the academy @latingrammys #Bolero is not mine, it belongs to all the hard work, effort, and love from everyone involved. Album of the Year! Not even in my wildest dreams. Thank you for so much, thank you for everything. What a crazy ride!!"