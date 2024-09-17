Eiza Gonzalez and Rita Ora have an accidental twinning moment on the Emmys red carpet

Eiza Gonzalez and Rita Ora looked stunning at the Emmys red carpet. The two women, who walked down the carpet separately, wore almost identical Tamara Ralph gowns, resulting in an unlikely twinning moment at one of the biggest fashion events of the year.

© Frazer Harrison Eiza Gonzalez at the 2024 Emmys

Even though they're wearing similar looks and accessories, both outfits had key differences and were different dresses. Gonzalez's gown was covered in sequins and had a V-cut. It's a part of Tamara Ralph's fall-winter collection for the 2024-2025 season.

In the case of Ora, her gown was made out of satin and is a part of Tamara Ralph's fall-winter 2023-2024 season.

Both women decided to style their gowns with feathered coats, which they wore draped around their arms, giving their looks an old Hollywood vibe.

© Kevin Mazur Rita Ora at the 2024 Emmys

More details about Gonzalez's look

Gonzalez seemed excited to be participating in her first Emmys, something that was echoed in her upbeat outfit. “I just felt like very upbeat and happy, it's my first time in the Emmys and I love pink," she told Laverne Cox on the red carpet.

"I like to choose a color that represents the moment and I just saw the dress and it felt right.” She revealed that she paired the look with David Yurman earrings

This year Gonzalez was involved in "3 Body Problem," which was nominated for six awards at the Emmys, including cinematography, editing, and drama. She has spoken about her excitement of the series, especially the chance to play a complex role. "I liked Auggie’s journey," she said. "I thought it was an interesting, like, unlikable kind of character and I kind of wanted to play that. I was in that mood of, like, just being a woman that is just extremely complicated and not necessarily at her best, and so I thought that’d be fun and the journey that we can go to."