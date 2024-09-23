Shawn Mendes is all smiles shirtless in Brazil: 'It feels so good to be back'

Shawn Mendes is having a lot of fun in Brazil. The singer, who recently made headlines after a rumored romance with Sabrina Carpenter, which ended up being part of the inspiration for her latest album, is living his best life in South America.
The fan-favorite musician performed in Rio de Janeiro over the weekend, but not before enjoying a day at the beach. Shawn showed off his toned abs during his latest outing, where he was spotted swimming in the ocean and enjoying the warm weather.
He was seen wearing black shorts and having a lot of fun with some of his friends. "It feels so good to be back," he wrote on Instagram, adding, "Eu te amo." Fans shared their excitement to have the musician finally in their country.
"Thank you for choosing Brazil to officially return to the stage, I’m sure it will be an incredible show, SEE YOU TOMORROW!!" one person commented, while someone else wrote, "Ahhhh so beautiful! Welcome baby. We love u."
"BRAZIL YOU ARE SUCH A LIGHT IN THIS WORLD," Shawn wrote after his performance, sharing a photo of the crowd who was there to see him take the stage.