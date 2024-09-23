Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Shawn Mendes is all smiles shirtless in Brazil: 'It feels so good to be back'
Shawn Mendes was spotted enjoying the beach in Rio de Janeiro, where he surfed and spent time with friends. © Grosby Group

Shawn Mendes is all smiles shirtless in Brazil: 'It feels so good to be back'

The musician performed in Rio de Janeiro over the weekend

Daniel Neira
Daniel Neira - Los Angeles
Senior WriterLos Angeles
SEPTEMBER 23, 2024

Shawn Mendes is having a lot of fun in Brazil. The singer, who recently made headlines after a rumored romance with Sabrina Carpenter, which ended up being part of the inspiration for her latest album, is living his best life in South America.

Shawn Mendes was spotted enjoying the beach in Rio de Janeiro, where he surfed and spent time with friends. © Grosby Group

The fan-favorite musician performed in Rio de Janeiro over the weekend, but not before enjoying a day at the beach. Shawn showed off his toned abs during his latest outing, where he was spotted swimming in the ocean and enjoying the warm weather.

Shawn Mendes was spotted enjoying the beach in Rio de Janeiro, where he surfed and spent time with friends.© Grosby Group

He was seen wearing black shorts and having a lot of fun with some of his friends. "It feels so good to be back," he wrote on Instagram, adding, "Eu te amo." Fans shared their excitement to have the musician finally in their country.

RJ - RIO DE JANEIRO - 09/22/2024 - He was seen wearing black shorts and having a lot of fun with some of his friends. "It feels so good to be back," he wrote on Instagram, adding, "Eu te amo." Fans shared their excitement to have the musician finally in their country. 40 years and forever, held at Cidade do Rock, in Rio de Janeiro, this Sunday, 22. Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF (Photo by Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF/Sipa USA)© Grosby Group

"Thank you for choosing Brazil to officially return to the stage, I’m sure it will be an incredible show, SEE YOU TOMORROW!!" one person commented, while someone else wrote, "Ahhhh so beautiful! Welcome baby. We love u."

Shawn Mendes performs on the Palco Mundo stage during the Rock In Rio Brasil Festival © Grosby Group

"BRAZIL YOU ARE SUCH A LIGHT IN THIS WORLD," Shawn wrote after his performance, sharing a photo of the crowd who was there to see him take the stage.

