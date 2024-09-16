Shawn Mendes introduces date at the VMAs red carpet

Shawn Mendes is debuting a new date. The singer attended the MTV Video Music Awards and was one of the performers of the evening, which was stacked with rising artists and international stars.

© Gotham Shawn and Aaliyah Mendes

Mendes attended the event with his sister, Aaliyah Mendes, whom he introduced on the red carpet. Photos showed the two smiling for the cameras and looking great together, prompting many to speculate on the nature of their relationship.

"that’s my sister," wrote Mendes on X, adding various crying emojis and some hearts on fire. The siblings wore matching black outfits, with Mendes wearing a Dolce & Gabbana suit that he styled with a silver necklace.

Aaliya wore a black corset and a satin skirt. She wore her hair in a bun, looking an elegant edge.

Mendes' love life was the subject of debate during the awards show, with his ex Camila Cabello performing and his rumored fling, Sabrina Carpenter, also performing.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Shawn Mendes at the VMAs

Before her performance at the VMAs, Cabello opened up about her mindset, which is focused on letting go of the past and focusing on the future. “I’m in my ‘Godspeed’ era, and that song is very much about letting go of everything that does not serve you,” she said while talking to Billboard. “So, I kind of am having a funeral today for just everything that is negative, everything that doesn’t serve me. So, I’m kind of attending my own funeral today at the VMAs."

Fans quickly pointed out that Mendes made a similar funeral reference in a previous post, believing the comments to be linked. "Pulling up to my own funeral," he wrote, sharing a photo of himself wearing all black and holding onto a guitar.

Fans believe Cabello, Mendes, and Carpenter have been releasing music about each other over the past few months. One of Carpenter's latest releases, "Taste," is said to be inspired by Mendes' on-and-off relationship with Cabello.