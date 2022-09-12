Camila Cabello rocks Rio in an amazing yellow outfit

Camila Cabello had Brazil on their feet on Saturday while she performed at the Rock in Rio Festival. The singer﻿ wore a bright yellow outfit with a trench coat, high wasted trousers, and a bodysuit.

She shined like the sun with fun makeup, big hoops, and long flowing beach waves. The artist, who recently collabated with Camilo made sure to show off her dance moves, with backup dancers in bright-colored outfits. Festival goers also had a special treat when the singer twerked to Beyoncé’s “Energy.”

On Monday, she reflected on her time at the festival sharing a gallery of photos. “I DONT KNOW A LOT OF PORTUGUESE BUT EU COMO PAO E EU BEBO LEITE E EU TE AMO BRASIL,” she wrote in the caption. “Thank you to all the amazing artists who were involved in building this show,” Cabello added.



Now that the festival is over, the former Fifth Harmony member will soon go back to her large red chair as a new judge on NBC’s The Voice. Considering her career took off on the X-Factor singing competition, it’s a full-circle moment.

Cabello went On Air with Ryan Seacrest, where she told the host she’s had “so much fun being on the show.” ”It also can be stressful and a lot of responsibility because I know how much it has changed my life being on a show,” the 25-year-old continued.