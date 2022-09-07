Sebastian Yatra mesmerizes Los Angeles with his voice, dancing, and body

Sebastian Yatra had an amazing show Sunday night in Los Angeles at the YouTube theater as part of his “Dharma” North America tour. The award-winning, multi-platinum, Colombian singer and songwriter showcased his incredible voice and danced his heart out for over an hour and a half.



In addition to his voice, the singer showed off his body, dancing shirtless later in the set. The special treat had fans audibly reacting with excitement. Yatra also proved to be somewhat of a fashion icon, with quick outfit changes that were all 10/10. Our personal favorite was the 1930s-inspired fuchsia suit.

Yatra’s setlist was perfectly planned, starting with Melancólicos Anónimos, getting fans on their feet quickly. The production value was impressive, and he had a team of talented instrumentalists to help his music come to life. There were also plenty of dancers that Yatra moved his hips with. Yatra also interacted with fans throughout the set, getting close to the front row and offering his hand.



The show featured a special performance dedicated to the late Selena Quintanilla. Before the tribute, he asked the crowd to cheer when he shouted out their country. You could feel the energy as Latinos with roots in Colombia, Mexico, and more responded with excitement.

Once the unforgettable melody of Selena’s hit song “Baila Esta Cumbia,” started, the diverse group of Latinos was ready to celebrate together. Later in the set came the special moment he played Dos Oruguitas from “Encanto.”

You should check out Yatra in person you have the opportunity to before his tour ends. The young artist is proving to be one of the most influential artists in music, with fans around the world. You can check out the rest of his tour dates below.