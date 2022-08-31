Camilo’s upcoming album ‘De Adentro Pa Afuera’ features Camila Cabello, Grupo Firme and Evaluna

Camilo is releasing his third studio album, De Adentro Pa Afuera, on September 6 via Sony Music Latin/Hecho a Mano. The album includes features from Camila Cabello, Myke Towers, Grupo Firme, Nicki Nicole, Alejandro Sanz, and Camilo’s wife, Evaluna Montaner.

The news came after his sold-out headlining show at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, and he teased the album release on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night.

The GRAMMY-nominated and five-time Latin GRAMMY winner, critically acclaimed singer-songwriter, and producer alongside Grupo Firme recently released “Alaska,” a dynamic song composed and produced by Camilo and Édgar Barrera.

“Alaska” has over 500K creations on TikTok and 9 million combined streams. The song tells the story of heartbreak, using an ingenious play on words to the rhythm of Regional Mexican music. The track is a collaboration treasured by Camilo, since it led him to explore not only a different genre but also a new key to singing stories from the heart. The video for “Alaska,” now available on Camilo’s official YouTube channel, was directed by Evaluna Montaner and filmed in Miami, Florida, in early August.

In May of this year, Camilo released the single “Pegao” alongside a music video shot in Miami in Camilo’s home. Evaluna Montaner and Cristian Saumeth directed the video.

“Alaska” along with well-received songs “Índigo,” “Pesadilla,” “Pegao,” “NASA,” and “Naturaleza” are just some of the tracks that are part of Camilo’s new album.

De Adentro Pa Afuera TRACK LISTING

Aeropuerto Ambulancia (Camila Cabello) Bebiendo Sola (Myke Towers) 5:24 De Adentro Pa Afuera Alaska (Grupo Firme) Naturaleza (Nicki Nicole) NASA (Alejandro Sanz) Pegao Pesadilla Índigo (Evaluna)

Camilo kicked off his highly anticipated international tour in May, which visited several countries, including Mexico, Spain, Italy, and Switzerland. He will now tour the U.S., Puerto Rico, and Colombia.

Please find a list of the remaining tour dates and locations below.