Camilo’s upcoming album ‘De Adentro Pa Afuera’ features Camila Cabello, Grupo Firme and Evaluna

Camilo is releasing his third studio album, De Adentro Pa Afuera, on September 6 via Sony Music Latin/Hecho a Mano. The album includes features from Camila Cabello, Myke Towers, Grupo Firme, Nicki Nicole, Alejandro Sanz, and Camilo’s wife, Evaluna Montaner.
The news came after his sold-out headlining show at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, and he teased the album release on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night.
The GRAMMY-nominated and five-time Latin GRAMMY winner, critically acclaimed singer-songwriter, and producer alongside Grupo Firme recently released “Alaska,” a dynamic song composed and produced by Camilo and Édgar Barrera.
“Alaska” has over 500K creations on TikTok and 9 million combined streams. The song tells the story of heartbreak, using an ingenious play on words to the rhythm of Regional Mexican music. The track is a collaboration treasured by Camilo, since it led him to explore not only a different genre but also a new key to singing stories from the heart. The video for “Alaska,” now available on Camilo’s official YouTube channel, was directed by Evaluna Montaner and filmed in Miami, Florida, in early August.
In May of this year, Camilo released the single “Pegao” alongside a music video shot in Miami in Camilo’s home. Evaluna Montaner and Cristian Saumeth directed the video.
“Alaska” along with well-received songs “Índigo,” “Pesadilla,” “Pegao,” “NASA,” and “Naturaleza” are just some of the tracks that are part of Camilo’s new album.
De Adentro Pa Afuera TRACK LISTING
- Aeropuerto
- Ambulancia (Camila Cabello)
- Bebiendo Sola (Myke Towers)
- 5:24
- De Adentro Pa Afuera
- Alaska (Grupo Firme)
- Naturaleza (Nicki Nicole)
- NASA (Alejandro Sanz)
- Pegao
- Pesadilla
- Índigo (Evaluna)
Camilo kicked off his highly anticipated international tour in May, which visited several countries, including Mexico, Spain, Italy, and Switzerland. He will now tour the U.S., Puerto Rico, and Colombia.
Please find a list of the remaining tour dates and locations below.
- September 10, 2022 Miami, Florida FTX Arena
- September 17, 2022 Fort Myers, Florida Hertz Arena
- September 18, 2022 Orlando, Florida Amway Center
- September 21, 2022 Hidalgo, Texas Bert Ogden Arena
- September 22, 2022 Houston, Texas Smart Financial Centre
- September 24, 2022 Dallas, Texas American Airlines Center
- September 30, 2022 El Paso, Texas Don Haskins Center
- October 2, 2022 San Diego, California Pechanga Arena
- October 14, 2022 Los Angeles, California Microsoft Theater
- October 15, 2022 Sacramento, California Golden 1 Center
- October 16, 2022 San José, California SAP Center
- October 22, 2022 Laredo, Texas Sames Auto Arena
- October 23, 2022 San Antonio, Texas Freeman Coliseum
- October 28, 2022 Chicago, Illinois Allstate Arena
- October 30, 2022 Boston, Massachusetts Agganis Arena
- November 4, 2022 Washington, D.C. EagleBank Arena
- November 6, 2022 Atlanta, Georgia Gas South Arena
- November 12, 2022 San Juan, Puerto Rico Coliseo de Puerto Rico