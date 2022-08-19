New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Sebastian Yatra, BLACKPINK, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and more

Happy Friday! It’s basically the weekend so get ready to add some fire songs to your playlist. Listen to a round-up of new music from a variety of genres from superstars like Camilo, Grupo Firme, Demi Lovato, Anitta and Missy Elliot, and more.

1. Sebastian Yatra

Sebastian Yatra, who just nabbed 4 Billboard Latin Music Award nominations, released his first Spanish-Arabic song, “ULAYEH.” FT Moroccan singer Nouaman Belaiachi the song further showcases the multi-platinum artist’s versatility across music genres



2. BLACKPINK

Global superstars BLACKPINK unveiled their new single and music video, “Pink Venom” which amassed over 75 million views in less than 24 hours. The euphoric and empowering song is the lead single from Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa’s anticipated sophomore album, BORN PINK.



3. Camllo and Grupo Firme

Camilo and Grupo Firme collaborate for the first time with the fun song and music video “Alaska.” “We met in a hotel hallway and, since then, told each other we wanted to make music together,” Camilo wrote on Instagram ahead of its release. “I love beautiful and transparent people like them.”



4. Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato releases the highly anticipated song “29,” which many believe is about her age-gap relationship with Wilmder Valderrama.