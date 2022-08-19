New Music Friday: The hottest releases from Sebastian Yatra, BLACKPINK, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and more

Happy Friday! It’s basically the weekend so get ready to add some fire songs to your playlist. Listen to a round-up of new music from a variety of genres from superstars like Camilo, Grupo Firme, Demi Lovato, Anitta and Missy Elliot, and more.
1. Sebastian Yatra
Sebastian Yatra, who just nabbed 4 Billboard Latin Music Award nominations, released his first Spanish-Arabic song, “ULAYEH.” FT Moroccan singer Nouaman Belaiachi the song further showcases the multi-platinum artist’s versatility across music genres
2. BLACKPINK
Global superstars BLACKPINK unveiled their new single and music video, “Pink Venom” which amassed over 75 million views in less than 24 hours. The euphoric and empowering song is the lead single from Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa’s anticipated sophomore album, BORN PINK.
3. Camllo and Grupo Firme
Camilo and Grupo Firme collaborate for the first time with the fun song and music video “Alaska.” “We met in a hotel hallway and, since then, told each other we wanted to make music together,” Camilo wrote on Instagram ahead of its release. “I love beautiful and transparent people like them.”
4. Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato releases the highly anticipated song “29,” which many believe is about her age-gap relationship with Wilmder Valderrama.
5. Red Hot Chili Peppers
Red Hot Chili Peppers releases “Tippa My Tongue” with psychedelic visuals from their new album “Return of the Dream Canteen.”
6. Anitta x Missy Elliott
The Brazilian Anitta and hip hop icon Missy Elliot collaborate for “Lobby,” which comes with an epic and colorful music video. “Lobby” will appear on the deluxe edition of Anitta’s album Versions of Me.
7. Emilia
Emilia Mernes releases “La Chain,” a steamy new take on an early 2000’s hit, “Independent Women.” The vibrant, upbeat, and sensual number features the solo artist in a playful and empowering light.
8. The Sacred Souls
Southern California’s sweet soul pioneers The Sacred Souls release “Lady Love” which makes you feel like you’re in the 60s.
9. Panic! At the Disco
Brendon Urie drops the video for “Don’t Let the Light Go Out,” the fourth single from the upcoming album Viva Las Vengeance.
10. Joyce Santana, YOVNGCHIMI
Joyce Santana is an exciting emerging rapper to rise from Puerto Rico. His new album showcases how he effortlessly switches between traditional reggaeton beats with fusions of R&B and hip-hop.
11. Wanton Chulito x Yakarta
Wanton Chulito releases “Mentiras Hermsoas” i collaboration with Jakarta. The video was filmed in Miami and tells the story of a man who is capable of doing anything crazy for love.