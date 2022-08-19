What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - Aug 19

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

House of the Dragon (HBO Max)

Fans of “Game of Thrones” rejoice. Westeros is back, this time with more dragons. “House of the Dragon” follows the Targaryen family -- way long before the timeline of “Thrones” -- and the Dance of the Dragons, a civil war that pitted family members against family members.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Disney+)

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” brings Tatiana Maslany back to the small screen as Jennifer Walters, who juggles her responsibilities as a lawyer, a single woman in her 30s, and the occasional transformation into a giant green hulk.

Making the Cut (Prime Video)

“Making the Cut” is back for its third season, bringing hosts Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn as they meet a new batch of talented designers and provide them with the life-altering opportunity of launching their careers as a global fashion brand.

Reservation Dogs (Hulu)