Camilo is getting fans excited announcing his upcoming North American tour 2022!

Camilo is taking over! The Latin Grammy winner has announced his upcoming tour, starting August 27 in New York at Radio City Music Hall, continuing his performance in Miami, Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, Toronto, Puerto Rico and more.

This announcement is coming after the 27-year-old singer-songwriter took part in a special tribute to Mexican icon Vicente Fernandez at Premio Lo Nuestro, alongside Christian Nodal, Ángela Aguilar, Grupo Firme and David Bisbal. Taking the coveted Pop Solo Artist of the Year Award, Tropical Song of the Year and Pop Song of the Year Award.

Fans of the artist, La Tribu, are sharing their excitement for his North American Tour 2022, after showing their support from the start of his career, making this Camilo’s first time performing in big arenas across the U.S and Canada.

Pre-sales for the upcoming tour start Monday, February 28, and tickets on sale to the general public beginning March 3.

Camilo will be getting ready for his 2022 tour after going on a series of special performances in Paris, London, Zurich, Milan and 16 cities in Spain starting June 23. He is also working on his next studio album, after his last U.S. Tour ‘Mis Manos’ last year.