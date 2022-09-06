The New York Latino Film Festival is back this month

The New York Latino Film Festival (NYLFF) is back this month, celebrating Hispanic Heritage. The event kicks off on September 12 and concludes on September 18th, with in-person screenings hosted at Regal Union Square, in Manhattan. The NYLFF is the premier Latino festival in the country, presenting 105 films from 10 countries this year.

The festival will kick off with “Habla Loud,” a Discovery documentary series that puts a spotlight on Latino creators and filmmakers, including René Perez-Joglar, most popularly known by his stage name, Residente. Other festival highlights include “Mija,” a documentary following a music talent manager and her connection with a fellow daughter of immigrants and talented musician; “Allswell,” a movie about the trials and tribulations of a nuyorican family; “Cadejo Blanco,” a thriller that puts a spotlight on the youth gang culture in Guatemala City; and more.

“New York City is back and so is the New York Latino Film Festival! Thanks to our committed partners, we are excited to return to theaters and celebrate our culture and stories at Regal Union Square. Connection is central to who we are, and this year we will once again be able to offer our communities an opportunity to see themselves reflected on the big screens,” said the festival’s founder, Calixto Chinchilla.