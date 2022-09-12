New York Fashion Week is in full swing, and Tommy Hilfiger returned to the runway with a unique model. The brand selected Puerto Rican fashion-forward rapper Álvaro Díaz to be part of the show. Díaz modeled a look from their forthcoming 2022 Fall Collection down the runway, inspired by Andy Warhol’s Factory from the ‘60s through the ‘80s.

According to the information shared with HOLA! USA, Hilfiger’s runway homage profiled the “Futuremakers” of its upcoming Fall 2022 campaign. It showcased an experiential playground that tied the physical and digital landscapes of New York City while highlighting Warhol’s “collision of people and subcultures.”