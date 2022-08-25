Camila Cabello is starstruck after announcing song with legendary composer Hans Zimmer

Camila Cabello’s career is booming. The singer recently announced that she’d be collaborating with legendary film composer Hans Zimmer to work on a song for a documentary series.

🎶@Camila_Cabello and @HansZimmer collaborate on new song for Frozen Planet II.



Global superstar and world-renowned composer to soundtrack first look trailer of Sir David Attenborough-narrated landmark from @BBCStudios Natural History Unit for @BBCOne.https://t.co/KXPUajRM7i — BBC Studios Press Office (@BBCStudiosPress) August 21, 2022

The announcement was made through the BBC’s social media, which shared that both artists would be working on the song “Take Me Back Home” and that it would be featured on “Frozen Planet II.” The docuseries is narrated by David Attenborough and will be made up of six episodes, traveling through some of Earth’s most beautiful icy lands, including the North Pole and the South Pole.

“@Camila_Cabello and @HansZimmer collaborate on new song for Frozen Planet II. Global superstar and world-renowned composer to soundtrack first look trailer of Sir David Attenborough-narrated landmark,” reads the tweet.

Cabello shared a statement and let the world know how excited she is to be involved in the series and to have worked with Zimmer. “To be able to combine my passion for the planet we live on and my music is a dream come true – never mind also getting to work with the legend that is Hans Zimmer,” she said. “Frozen Planet II is stunning and Sir David’s narration is deeply powerful as we try to protect these incredible ecosystems from global warming. I’m grateful to be able to lend my voice to such an inspiring series.”

Zimmer also shared a statement, mentioning Cabello’s talents and how special the series is. “It was hugely exciting composing and recording ‘Take Me Back Home’ with Camila and discovering that her musical talents are as powerful as her voice. The Bleeding Fingers team and I feel incredibly privileged to be given the opportunity to score such a pioneering and important natural history landmark as Frozen Planet II.”

“Take Me Back Home,” will be released this Friday, August 26th, accompanied by the series’ trailer.