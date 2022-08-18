Camila Cabello appoints Charlie Puth as her Battle Advisor in ‘The Voice’

Camila Cabello is here to win it! After showing Blake Shelton her competitive spirit in the recent trailer of The Voice, the Cuban American singer announced that her Battle Advisor would be Charlie Puth.

“Welcome to #TeamCamila,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a snap of the two. Puth said he is “So excited to be joining #TeamCamila as her Battle Advisor on this season of #TheVoice.”

In a recent interview with Extra, they even consider the opportunity to write songs together. “We should definitely write together,” Camila said. Cabello, who has familiarity with the show, as John Legend invited her to coach his team last season, rose to fame after competing with her former Fifth Harmony bandmates and finishing third on the second season of The X Factor.

An experience Camila thinks benefits her and gave her a “very helpful perspective because I was kind of put through the wringer so early… like, imagine at 15, being like, and, ‘Now, sing for America.’”

Camila also told the outlet that her goal is to help Team Camila to have a “not scary” experience but be part of a “fun group.”

Now the star will use all the competition experience to connect with her team and lead one of her singers to victory. Season 22 of The Voice premieres Monday, September 19 at 8 p.m. on NBC.