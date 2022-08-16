Camila Cabello and Blake Shelton go head-to-head in the new season of ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton has a new judge to be worried about! Camila Cabello is bringing all her Latina energy to win the music competition and roast the country singer during season 22 of The Voice. The Cuban singer and actress filling up for Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande will sit in the spinning chair between Blake and Gwen Stefani.

In the show’s preview, Camila and Blake heat things with their competitive spirit making everyone on the crown euphoric with the jabs.

Camila has familiarity with the show, as John Legend invited her to coach his team last season. Now the friends become rivals and will compete against each other. Cabello rose to fame after competing with her former Fifth Harmony bandmates and finishing third on the second season of The X Factor.

Now the star will use all the competition experience to connect with her team and lead one of her singers to victory. Season 22 of The Voice premieres Monday, September 19 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

Earlier this month, the veteran coaches teased Camila with a spooky welcome. “You are going to lose,” Cabello is the victim of a joke in a recent preview of The Voice. In this teaser, the singer joins the jury and is wicked prank by Shelton.

The clip looks like a trailer for a horror movie, Cabello is thrilled to discover she has a secret admirer on the set of The Voice after receiving a celebratory banner and gifts. However, the exciment ends, as soon a mysterious note arrives for the singer that says: “You are going to lose so much! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha!”

As Shelton and Gwen Stefani wonder aloud who could have sent the note, Legend appears with a letter similar to Cabello’s in his hand that reads, “You should never have come back.”

Finally, the mystery is solved when host Carson Daly arrives with a couple of clipped magazines and makes a revealing request to the country singer: “Hey Blake, can you please stop crafting in my dressing room?”