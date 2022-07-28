Fifth Harmony’s former members celebrate 10th year anniversary, except Camila Cabello

It seems the majority of Fifth Harmony’s former members were thrilled to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the day the popular girl group was officially formed, with Lauren Jauregui, Normani, Dinah Jane and Ally Brooke sharing some sweet words with the fans, remembering their time together, before pursuing their solo careers.

And while fans were excited to see the interaction between the singers, they also noticed that Camila Cabello did not join the celebration, however she was promoting her new collaboration with Stromae, which might just be the song of the summer.

“Today is such a special day! First & foremost it’s the official 10 year anniversary of Fifth Harmony and the gratitude that I have for each one of these women and the experience of being part of something so special sticks with me to this day,” Lauren shared on Twitter.

“To the people I met. To the history made. To my life changing. I’m proud of my part and beyond grateful,” Ally wrote, while Normani declared that she is “forever grateful.” Dinah Jane went on to write “ahh how time flies,” celebrating the 10th anniversary, adding “love y’all always.”

“Thank you to the #Harmonizers for staying down for us after all these years. You all are magic. Thank you for making our dreams come true together and now individually,” Lauren concluded.