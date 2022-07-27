WATCH: Camila Cabello speaks French in new music video for ‘Mon Amour’ with Stromae

Camila Cabello is bringing all the tropical vibes with the collaboration of the summer! The Cuban-American singer is joining forces with Belgian singer Stromae for a new version of ‘Mon Amour.’

Following the success of her latest collaboration with Ed Sheeran for her hit song ‘Bam Bam,’ Stromae and Camila have released a new song in a fun ‘Love Island’ themed music video, starring the two musicians as contestants of the reality show, looking for love in the middle of the imaginary drama.

Camila and Stromae met at the Met Gala and decided to work together, resulting in this new summer track that promises to get you on the dance floor. “Mon amour tomorrow and I sing in french,” Camila wrote on Instagram teasing the song, revealing that it is one of her “dream collabs checked off the list.”

“Thank you so much, I’m also a big fan and am so proud of the result!” Stromae wrote to Camila, “Thanks again for your work, it has been an honour.”

“The whole video is such a summer vibe I am in love,” one fan commented, while someone else wrote, “Another bop you just can’t stop!”

Camila recently shared her thoughts on romantic relationships, revealing that she doesn’t “put a lot of focus on it” at the moment. “I just really want to hang out with people, I want to make friends and I’ve made a lot of great friends over the past year…If something happens, then that’s really fun, but I don’t put any pressure on it.”