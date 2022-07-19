Camila Cabello has tested positive for COVID-19 and announced it in the most energetic way possible. The Cuban-American singer and actress took to social media to share the news with her fans to the rhythm of Sensato’s “Watagatapitusberry.”

The 25-year-old star wrote, “I got the rona,” referring to the slang people use to call the coronavirus. The Cinderella actress seems prepared to win this battle as she rests in bed and takes over-the-counter medicine, including honey cough drops, chest rub, and NyQuil.

Camila’s positive results come after going on a road trip with her grandma Mercedes. Cabello recently took to social media to share an adorable video of herself and her abuelita singing and dancing to the rhythm of “Porque Yo en el Amor Soy un Idiota.”

For Cabello, TikTok is a fun way to entertain herself. Recently she showed her moves in her latest viral video alongside her cousin. The pair joined the challenge with the audio ‘Dame Tu Cosita’ by El Chombo.

The singer was wearing a blue bikini while her cousin look adorable with a yellow dress with floral print.

Fans praised Camila in the comments, showing their excitement after seeing her having fun and dance moves. “Imagine going to the beach and Camila Cabello is there,” one person wrote, while someone else commented “Ayyy throw it back Camila yess girl.”