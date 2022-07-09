Camila Cabello talks about her new attitude when it comes to love

Camila Cabello has had a big year. She released her third studio album, “Familia”, which was met with great acclaim. She also gave the most notorious performance of her career, singing at the finale of the UEFA Champions League Final, at the Stade the France.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan UK, Cabello talked about her achievements and her newfound attitude regarding love and relationships.

“I don’t put a lot of focus on it,” said Cabello of romantic relationships. “I just really want to hang out with people, I want to make friends and I’ve made a lot of great friends over the past year…If something happens, then that’s really fun, but I don’t put any pressure on it.” She explains that this attitude has occurred over the years. “Before I used to be like, ‘Yes, love, oh my god, love,’ and now I’m just trying to have a good time. I just want to live my life and have great friendships. If something comes out of [them] that’s something more, then that’s great.”

Cabello also talked about trying her best to keep her professional life apart from her family and romantic life. “I don’t really want my dating life or that side of my life to be…’ she tails off. ‘I mean, obviously, I know that it has been in the past, but that’s not really what I want. It just so happened that it turned out that way,” she said, referring to her relationship with Shawn Mendes, which lasted two years and was very public.

While Cabello didn’t mention her ex by name, she did speak about what she’s learned about getting over public break ups and protecting her feelings from the public world. “It’s the same way I protect my emotions with everything else,” she said. “I just stay off [the internet]. I don’t look at what anyone says and wait for time to do its thing.”