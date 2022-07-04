Watch Camila Cabello get ready for the biggest performance of her career

Camila Cabello gave the biggest performance of her career this year, on May 28th. She performed a 5 minute set at the UEFA Champions League Final, singing a medley of some of her most famous songs.

The 9 minute clip titled “Road to the UEFA Champion’s League Final” shows some of Cabello’s work ethic and drive to give the audience the best performance possible. It also touches upon her personal life, and how, with being more at ease with herself, her performances have improved.

Cabello was involved in the look and feel of the show, explaining that her vision was to get people excited and happy for the game, bringing the energy of soccer to the stage. She also explained that she wanted to represent her heritage. “I wanted to represent Mexico, Cuba. I wanted to incorporate the alebrijes. I really wanted to bring ”Familia“ to the stage,” she said.

The performance featured an outfit change, which met with some hurdles throughout rehearsals. Still, Cabello tried her best to remain cool, discussing Plan Bs and remembering that anything can happen on a live show. “Even if something happens... it’s a live show baby,” she said.

The UEFA Champion’s League Final is one of the most-watched events in the world, not only in America but on a global level.

“Dealing with the nerves and the pressure of a performance where... you know, this is probably the most eyes I’ve had on me. My job is to get the vibe ready for the game, to make people excited,” she said. “I just wanted to bring that excitement and that passion to people.