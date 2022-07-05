WATCH: Camila Cabello goes viral in new dance video with hilarious choreography

Camila Cabello is having fun at the beach! The singer is showing her moves during her latest viral TikTok, achieving 2.6 million likes, while performing a hilarious choreography with her cousin, and joining the challenge with the viral audio ‘Dame Tu Cosita’ by El Chombo.

The singer was wearing a blue bikini while her cousin look adorable with a yellow dress with floral print. And while this is not a current song, the short audio clip has been now used many times to recreate the fun dance. The pair can be seen in the video dancing in front of each other, with Camila shaking her hips and at one point simulating a slap to continue the choreography.

Fans are praising Camila in the comments, showing their excitement after seeing her having fun and dance moves. “Imagine going to the beach and Camila Cabello is there,” one person wrote, while someone else commented “Ayyy throw it back Camila yess girl.”

Watch the TikTok video here!