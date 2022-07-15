Camila Cabello and her grandma Mercedes are road trip companion goals [VIDEO]

Latin grandmas are always ready to show un pasito or two, especially when they are listening to Hispanic music. Camila Cabello recently took to social media to share an adorable video of herself and her abuelita singing and dancing to the rhythm of “Porque Yo en el Amor Soy un Idiota.”

Cabello begins recording herself while singing the lyrics and showing her new highlighted hair. She then flips the camera to the front seat and focuses on her grandma Mercedes, who is enjoying the music and throwing her hands in the air.

Cabello is super close to her granny; during the 2019 Grammys, the Cuban singer dedicated her performance to her. “The performance is based on my grandma’s childhood,” she told Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet.

She continued, “So basically, she grew up in...like a house full of rooms, and everybody shared a common patio, and there would just be a few jam sessions and stuff, and the whole thing is based on my family, and I have my family in the performance. So I feel very protected.”

Ricky Martin, Camila Cabello and J Balvin perform onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

The star, which is promoting her album Familia, revealed how her first language connects her to her childhood. “When I speak in Spanish, the young parts of me come out, the ones that have been in my subconscious since I was born [when] I lived in Cuba and Mexico,” she told Elle Mexico in Spanish.

The 25-year-old Cuban native said that Spanish-language is her safe space. “It’s my most childish and innocent self, before the struggles and confrontations with mental health issues and everything that comes with growing up,” she shared.