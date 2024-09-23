Mariah Carey enjoys Brazil with her kids and visits iconic landmark: 'Last night in São Paulo'

Mariah Carey is feeling "grateful" after spending quality time with her kids in Brazil. The talented singer is making memories in São Paulo, sharing her love and appreciation for her fans following her highly anticipated performance, and taking some time to visit some of the landmarks of the country.

The musician wore dazzling ensembles for her performance, showcasing her vocals and giving fans exactly what they wanted: a stunning show. "Brasil, the wait was worth it!! Last night in São Paulo was one of my favorite concerts ever. Thank you so much for all the love," Mariah wrote on Instagram.

© Instagram

Mariah was all smiles with her twins Moroccan and Monroe, posing in front of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro. She took to social media to share some photos of their sweet moment together. "So grateful to finally visit Cristo Redentor while here in Rio with Roc and Roe! What a moment," she wrote, adding a red heart emoji and the Brazilian flag.

© Instagram

The singer has been open about her recent struggles following the death of her mother and her sister. "It's been a couple of rough weeks, but I appreciate everyone's love and support so much and I can't wait to see my fans in China & Brazil. Love you!" she previously wrote.

© Instagram

Mariah also shared photos of her trip to China, keeping her kids close while traveling around the world. "My heart is broken that I've lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day," she said in August to ABC News.