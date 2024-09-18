Mariah Carey shares photos in China following the tragic deaths of her mother and sister

Mariah Carey has faced a difficult month. A couple of weeks ago, her mother Patricia Hickey, and her sister Alison Carey died on the same day. Carey has found refuge in her children, Monroe and Moroccan, with her recently sharing photos of their most recent trip to China, where they shared some stunning photos of themselves at The Great Wall.

The photos show Carey dressed in black and wearing some makeup, looking stunning as she poses next to one of the world's wonders. She's alongside her twin 13-year-old, with all of them smiling for the camera.

Fans were surprised by Carey's outfit, which included heels even though she had to climb the wall and walk through rocky and uneven steps to take photos at different points in the monument.

Carey referenced her great feat in one of her Instagram stories, writing, "In the Great Wall of China! Someone should have warned me about the heels (not that I would have listened to them)."

A few days ago, Carey shared that she would be jumping back into her world tour following a few days off to deal with her loss. "Back to work," she shared on social media. "It's been a couple of tough weeks but I'm grateful for your love and support and I can't wait to see my fans in China and Brazil. I love you!"

© Gilbert Flores Mariah Carey and her kids accepting the Billboard Chart Achievement Award

Mariah's goodbye

Two weeks ago, Carey confirmed the loss of her mother and sister in a statement shared with PEOPLE magazine. "My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day," reads her statement.

"I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time."

The causes of death haven't been revealed.