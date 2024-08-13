Mariah Carey touches down in Sardinia with her 12-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe

Mariah Carey arrived in Sardinia in true star fashion on a private jet from Las Vegas, accompanied by her 13-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe. The 55-year-old singer, who has won five Grammy Awards, 18 World Music Awards, and an impressive 31 Billboard Music Awards from 89 nominations, looked effortlessly chic as she was spotted with her children.

© The Grosby Group Mariah, dressed in a sophisticated cream ensemble, showcased glamour as she prepared to headline the summer gala at the luxurious Cala di Volpe Hotel on August 13. Her daughter Monroe sported a casual yet trendy outfit with an oversized tie-dye sweatshirt and shorts, while her son Moroccan kept it cool with a graphic tee and denim shorts.



© The Grosby Group This appearance in Sardinia comes shortly after Mariah announced her highly anticipated holiday tour, celebrating the 30th anniversary of her timeless Christmas album, "All I Want For Christmas Is You." Set to cover 20 cities from early November to mid-December, the tour promises to spread holiday cheer across the nation as fans old and new gather to witness the Queen of Christmas deliver her beloved festive hits.



© The Grosby Group With her summer schedule packed and her holiday tour on the horizon, Mariah Carey continues to reign supreme as one of music history's most influential and celebrated artists.



Carey's sighting comes on the heels of recent comments made by her ex, Nick Cannon. The TV host recently opened up about his enduring feelings for his ex-wife. Despite their divorce eight years ago, Cannon, 43, hasn't ruled out the possibility of returning together.

In an interview with E! News, he expressed a heartfelt longing to reunite with Carey, 55, the woman with whom he once shared six years of marriage and with whom he shares twins, Moroccan and Monroe. "We belong together," Cannon candidly told the publication, referencing one of Carey's most famous hits. He went on to say that he would "absolutely" get back together with the legendary singer, even adding that it would "be stupid if [he] didn't."

© Getty Images (L-R) TV personality Nick Cannon, Moroccan Scott Cannon, singer Mariah Carey and Monroe Cannon at Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards at USC Galen Center on March 11, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

However, Cannon also acknowledged the reality of their situation with a hint of humor, admitting, "She don't want me." This playful yet bittersweet confession was followed by Cannon joking about the complexity of their relationship due to the large number of children he's fathered since their split. "A whole baseball team," he quipped, referencing his 12 children.

Since their separation, Cannon has welcomed several more children into his life. In addition to the twins he shares with Carey, Cannon is also the father of sons Golden Sagon, 7, Rise Messiah, 1, and daughter Powerful Queen, 3, with Brittany Bell. He had another set of twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 3, with Abby De La Rosa and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 1. Cannon's ever-growing family includes son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.