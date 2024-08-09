Nick Cannon reveals he still loves Mariah Carey and wants to rekindle their romance

Can Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey follow in the footsteps of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck and rekindle their romance? Cannon recently opened up about his enduring feelings for his ex-wife, pop icon Mariah Carey. Despite their divorce eight years ago, Cannon, 43, hasn't ruled out the possibility of returning together.

In an interview with E! News, he expressed a heartfelt longing to reunite with Carey, 55, the woman with whom he once shared six years of marriage and with whom he has 13-year-old twins, Moroccan "Roc" Cannon and Monroe "Roe" Cannon. "We belong together," Cannon candidly told the publication, referencing one of Carey's most famous hits. He went on to say that he would "absolutely" get back together with the legendary singer, even adding that it would "be stupid if [he] didn't."

© Fresh Air Fund / Getty Images Mariah Carey (C), Monroe Cannon, and Moroccan Cannon as part of Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's photo collection.

However, Cannon also acknowledged the reality of their situation with a hint of humor, admitting, "She don't want me." This playful yet bittersweet confession was followed by Cannon joking about the complexity of their relationship due to the large number of children he's fathered since their split. "A whole baseball team," he quipped, referencing his 12 children.

Cannon humorously added, "Like, 'No, you can't come back home.'" Since their separation, Cannon has welcomed several more children into his life. In addition to the twins he shares with Carey, Cannon is also the father of sons Golden Sagon, 7, Rise Messiah, 1, and daughter Powerful Queen, 3, with Brittany Bell. He had another set of twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 3, with Abby De La Rosa and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 1. Cannon's ever-growing family includes son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.

© Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 13: (L-R) Monroe Cannon, Nick Cannon, Moroccan Scott Canon and Mariah Carey attend the Moroccan Scott Cannon and Monroe Cannon Party on Mary 13 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/FilmMagic)

Despite the complexities of his personal life, Cannon's feelings for Carey remain strong. Their high-profile relationship, which began in 2008 and included an elaborate fairytale wedding in the Bahamas, captured the hearts of many. Even after their divorce in 2016, the former couple has remained amicable, co-parenting their twins with mutual respect and love.

© Getty Images Mariah Carey and her husband, Nick Cannon during their wedding vows renewal ceremony, photocall on April 27, 2012, in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

In 2023, Cannon talked about how special Carey was and how she still is “the love of his life.” Adding, “Like the greatest? I mean, I always talk about that,” he said in an interview with The Shade Room. “Then it goes viral, and our fans get mad at me. But I was 12 years old with Mariah Carey pictures on my wall, and that becomes my wife. And the fact that she’s the coolest person I ever met.”

Cannon also praised Carey’s capacity for happiness and hard work. “No matter what’s happening in life. I’m like, ‘Wow, a person can really operate like that and don’t allow negative energy into their space,’” he said. “When I found out about how remarkable she was… that woman is not human. She’s a gift from God.”

