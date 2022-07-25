Nick Cannon welcomes his eighth child with Bre Tiese; the new mom shares emotional photos

Nick Cannon has welcomed another child into the world. The baby was born on June 28th but model Bre Tiese waited to announce the news on Monday, July 25th, with a gallery of photos from her unmedicated home birth along with a vlog on YouTube documenting her experience. “I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.
According to Tiese’s video on YouTube titled “Very emotional labor and delivery vlog** unmedicated home birth*” Cannon was about to leave out of town again so they did whatever they could to induce the labor naturally. Her contractions started on June 27th and she had the support of her doula at her home along with Cannon, her family, and friends. “I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely. This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it without you,” she continued in the caption of her post.
Cannon showed his one of four baby mothers support in the comments of her post. “You never cease to amaze me!! Full of passion, drive, focus, brilliance and most importantly love!!!” He wrote. “Honored and privileged to experience this beautiful miracle with you! Thank you for the greatest gift any human can give to another. For this my love is forever indebted,” the 41 year old continued.
The YouTube video shows Cannon hugging Tiese, caressing, massaging, and comforting Tiese. The onscreen text says they welcomed “Babyc” to the world on June 28th at 1:28 am, who weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces. The baby needed respiratory support after she noticed he wasn’t crying, but soon after the cries came.”
“This was the most limit pushing/painful moment yet empowering & beautiful. The intensity of birth takes over your whole body I swear I was pushing so hard screaming and crying I started to break, I started doubting I could do it I kept saying why won’t he come, get him out,” Tiese wrote at the end of the video. “At a certain point I had left my body I didn’t remember a lot of my birth until my team sat with me to process my birth which I felt was so healing and helpful,” she continued. The video also included videos of the baby since he was born.
It won’t be the last birth Cannon watches this year. It was revealed in June that the host is expecting his 9th child with Abby De La Rosa.
Cannon has six living children after losing his 7th child Zen from a brain tumor at just five months old in December 2021. Zen’s mother was Alyssa Scott. The next month, Tiesi and Cannon announced they were expecting a baby boy with a gender reveal. The talk show host also shares twins Moroccan and Monroe,10, with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. He is also the father of son Golden, 4, and daughter Powerful Queen, who is almost 1, with Brittany Bell.