Nick Cannon welcomes his eighth child with Bre Tiese; the new mom shares emotional photos

Nick Cannon has welcomed another child into the world. The baby was born on June 28th but model Bre Tiese waited to announce the news on Monday, July 25th, with a gallery of photos from her unmedicated home birth along with a vlog on YouTube documenting her experience. “I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.



According to Tiese’s video on YouTube titled “Very emotional labor and delivery vlog** unmedicated home birth*” Cannon was about to leave out of town again so they did whatever they could to induce the labor naturally. Her contractions started on June 27th and she had the support of her doula at her home along with Cannon, her family, and friends. “I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely. This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it without you,” she continued in the caption of her post.



Cannon showed his one of four baby mothers support in the comments of her post. “You never cease to amaze me!! Full of passion, drive, focus, brilliance and most importantly love!!!” He wrote. “Honored and privileged to experience this beautiful miracle with you! Thank you for the greatest gift any human can give to another. For this my love is forever indebted,” the 41 year old continued.

The YouTube video shows Cannon hugging Tiese, caressing, massaging, and comforting Tiese. The onscreen text says they welcomed “Babyc” to the world on June 28th at 1:28 am, who weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces. The baby needed respiratory support after she noticed he wasn’t crying, but soon after the cries came.”