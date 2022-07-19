Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Eva Longoria isn’t the only one enjoying summer in Capri, Italy. Mariah Carey was spotted last Friday soaking up the sun aboard a yacht with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan. Check out the photos from her vacation and see the glamorous diva take over the ocean.
