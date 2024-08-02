Mariah Carey announces Christmas Tour: The 30th anniversary of her holiday album

Mariah Carey is announcing her Christmas plans this summer. The singer is sharing her excitement with her fans about her new tour, which is set to start in four months.

© GettyImages

The Queen of Christmas is skipping Halloween and is ready to get into the holiday spirit with a tour across the United States. Mariah's Christmas Time Tour starts this November and ends mid-December.

The tour marks the 30th anniversary of her successful album 'Merry Christmas' which includes her hit song 'All I Want for Christmas is You.' "It's not time yet," Mariah wrote, joking about the announcement, announcing the "exciting news."

"My biggest holiday tour to date is coming to 20 cities starting November 6, 2024,” she added. Tickets for the tour will be available on August 6 with a presale, while the general sale starts August 9 at 10 am local time.

© GettyImages

Check out the dates!

Wed Nov 06 | Highland, CA | Yaamava Theater

Fri Nov 08 | Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Bowl

Wed Nov 13 | Greater Palm Springs, CA | Acrisure Arena

Fri Nov 15 | Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center

Sun Nov 17 | Austin, TX | Moody Center

Tue Nov 19 | Houston, TX | Toyota Center

Thu Nov 21 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center

Sat Nov 23 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Mon Nov 25 | Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

Wed Nov 27 | Rosemont, IL | Allstate Arena

Fri Nov 29 | St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center

Sun Dec 01 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena

Tue Dec 03 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

Thu Dec 05 | Boston, MA | TD Garden

Sat Dec 07 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena

Mon Dec 09 | Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena

Wed Dec 11 | Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena

Fri Dec 13 | Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

Sun Dec 15 | Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena

Tue Dec 17 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center